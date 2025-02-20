Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.3% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RL. Argus upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.33.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $286.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.73 and a 200-day moving average of $212.27. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $155.96 and a 52-week high of $289.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

