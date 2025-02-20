C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.