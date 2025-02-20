Hardy Reed LLC Sells 33 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hardy Reed LLC decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 39.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,409,000 after acquiring an additional 181,859 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $23,390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 752.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 39,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 485.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PH. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $701.48 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $492.71 and a one year high of $718.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $665.08 and a 200 day moving average of $642.79. The company has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.