Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 297 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Joseph James Longo sold 7,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total transaction of $874,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,976. The trade was a 95.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,426,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,976. This represents a 88.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,338. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CHD opened at $104.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.35 and a 52 week high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

