Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys 5,589 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

