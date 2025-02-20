Elk River Wealth Management LLC Sells 412 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 1.4% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 89.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 50.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.55.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

