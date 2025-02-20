Lucky Strike Entertainment (LUCK) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lucky Strike Entertainment to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Lucky Strike Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lucky Strike Entertainment pays out -2,197.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out -85.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lucky Strike Entertainment is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.15 billion -$83.58 million -1,092.91 Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors $1.69 billion $10.85 million -74.36

Analyst Ratings

Lucky Strike Entertainment’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lucky Strike Entertainment. Lucky Strike Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lucky Strike Entertainment and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucky Strike Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors 49 355 801 8 2.63

Lucky Strike Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.69%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 4.03%. Given Lucky Strike Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lucky Strike Entertainment is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 79.9% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucky Strike Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of 1.51, suggesting that their average stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucky Strike Entertainment 1.11% -35.76% 1.68% Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors -16.33% -3.84% -4.01%

Summary

Lucky Strike Entertainment competitors beat Lucky Strike Entertainment on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

