C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases 686 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in Boeing by 898.5% during the fourth quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 126,269 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $22,350,000 after buying an additional 113,623 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $1,564,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,906,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $186.20 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $208.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.32 and its 200 day moving average is $164.20. The company has a market cap of $139.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

