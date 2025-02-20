Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires 91 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.4% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $2,713,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $175,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 288.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 362,209 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $246.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.80 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.65.

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

