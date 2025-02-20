Cibc World Mkts Downgrades Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Hold

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) was downgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNS. Accountability Research set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$78.33.

Shares of BNS opened at C$72.40 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$60.68 and a 12-month high of C$80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.59.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

