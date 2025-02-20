Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Invests $17.58 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 174,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,578,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,261,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,905,000 after purchasing an additional 770,017 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,276,000 after purchasing an additional 201,769 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 134,440 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,551,000 after purchasing an additional 101,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 199,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 99,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $101.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.84. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.49 and a 52 week high of $101.86.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

