Auour Investments LLC Buys 322 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Auour Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Auour Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

JAAA opened at $50.86 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

