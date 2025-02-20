Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,024.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.72. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $511,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,841.81. This trade represents a 6.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $113,082.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,263.11. This trade represents a 37.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 299,162 shares of company stock worth $8,386,024. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,555 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,879,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $59,402,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,559,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

