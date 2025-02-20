Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Price

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.07% from the stock’s previous close.

IFF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $81.99 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average is $93.64. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

