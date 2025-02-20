ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 9.00%.

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $201.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $181.51 and a 1 year high of $347.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on ICON Public from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on ICON Public from $369.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ICON Public from $370.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ICON Public from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

