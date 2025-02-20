Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $485.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.87 million. Franklin Electric updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.050-4.250 EPS.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $105.22 on Thursday. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.53%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

