Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.12 and last traded at $46.97. Approximately 1,767,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,466,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.64.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dantai Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Cameco by 44.2% in the third quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 57,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,305,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

