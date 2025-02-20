Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.12 and last traded at $46.97. Approximately 1,767,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,466,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.
Cameco Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.64.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.