Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.55 and last traded at $114.42. 12,662,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 41,004,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.49 and its 200 day moving average is $138.27. The stock has a market cap of $185.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

