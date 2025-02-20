Insider Selling: Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) CEO Sells 84,640 Shares of Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEMGet Free Report) CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 84,640 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $6,844,836.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,964,820 shares in the company, valued at $401,504,993.40. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEM traded down $8.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,409,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,385,644. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26. Tempus AI, Inc. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $91.45.

Institutional Trading of Tempus AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEM shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Tempus AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.55.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

