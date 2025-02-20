agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,150,804 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 4,856,478 shares.The stock last traded at $3.45 and had previously closed at $3.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGL shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on agilon health from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on agilon health from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.03.

Get agilon health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on agilon health

agilon health Stock Performance

Insider Activity at agilon health

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other agilon health news, Director Karen Mcloughlin acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,965.20. This trade represents a 51.90 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John William Wulf acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $98,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,369.94. The trade was a 27.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 90,000 shares of company stock worth $198,100 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in agilon health by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,331,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346,295 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of agilon health by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,212,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,357 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2,251.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,993 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 1,042.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,108,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in agilon health by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,541,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,524 shares during the period.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.