International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14, Zacks reports. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.7 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $80.56 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

