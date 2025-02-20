SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,063,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 768,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 89,108.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,932,000 after purchasing an additional 376,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $586.02 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $510.45 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $583.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

