iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,405 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 10.0% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.31 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.31.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.4033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

