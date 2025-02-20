Unionview LLC Has $325,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Unionview LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $198.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.18 and its 200-day moving average is $195.63. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $176.09 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

