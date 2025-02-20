La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01, Zacks reports. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $521.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.47 million. La-Z-Boy updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LZB traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 60,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,571. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.76.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

