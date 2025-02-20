Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.23%. Leonardo DRS updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.020-1.080 EPS.
Leonardo DRS Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of Leonardo DRS stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $30.34. 489,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,347. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Leonardo DRS has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11.
Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,533,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,303.59. This represents a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $120,269.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,732.58. The trade was a 20.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,089 shares of company stock worth $5,178,619. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Leonardo DRS Company Profile
Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.
