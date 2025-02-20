Kestra Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $72.10 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $72.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

