C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000.
BlackRock International Dividend ETF Price Performance
BIDD opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $26.59.
