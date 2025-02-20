Bfsg LLC Purchases 3,830 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Repay by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 43,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Repay

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,751.75. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Repay Stock Down 0.3 %

Repay stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

