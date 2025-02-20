Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,453,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,905 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,574,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,762,000 after purchasing an additional 74,966 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 756.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,609 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36,249.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,331,000 after buying an additional 632,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 566,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,244,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $357.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $266.99 and a 12 month high of $358.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.