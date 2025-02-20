Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,453,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,905 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,574,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,762,000 after purchasing an additional 74,966 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 756.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,609 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36,249.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,331,000 after buying an additional 632,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 566,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,244,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $357.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $266.99 and a 12 month high of $358.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.13.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
