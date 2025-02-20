Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 939 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 112,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 72,637 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $1,386,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $1,287,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,107,000 after purchasing an additional 549,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,723 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

