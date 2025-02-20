Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39,451 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.18.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

