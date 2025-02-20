Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 1,022 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

LOW opened at $246.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.11 and its 200 day moving average is $258.65. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

