Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 250 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 601.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.32. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

