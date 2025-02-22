PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Stock Price Up 0.9% After Dividend Announcement

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 48,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 166,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

