Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Follow Today – February 21st

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, Cellebrite DI, HIVE Digital Technologies, MoneyLion, and The9 are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares in companies that are either directly involved in the development, mining, distribution, or utilization of digital currencies like Bitcoin, or provide related services such as blockchain technology. These stocks give investors an indirect way to gain exposure to the rapidly growing cryptocurrencies market, without actually needing to buy the digital currencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,246,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,865,467. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,117,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,632,865. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of BITF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,623,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,444,570. The stock has a market cap of $654.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of CLBT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,102. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.47.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

NASDAQ:HIVE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. 4,335,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,205,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 10.41. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.67 million, a P/E ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35.

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

NYSE ML traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,302. MoneyLion has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $957.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.20 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.65 and its 200-day moving average is $65.98.

The9 (NCTY)

NASDAQ NCTY traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 71,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,147. The9 has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $20.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23.

