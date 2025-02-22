Promising Utility Stocks Worth Watching – February 21st

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Rivian Automotive, Eaton, CRH, Quanta Services, and Ford Motor are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of ownership in companies that provide essential public services, such as natural gas, electricity, and water. These stocks are generally considered to provide steady dividends and secure investment options, due to the consistent demand for these services regardless of economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $16.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,489,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,527,945. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 165.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $480.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,979. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $491.67. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Rivian Automotive stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. 56,640,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,218,848. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN traded down $12.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.88. Eaton has a 52-week low of $255.65 and a 52-week high of $379.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,442,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,790. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

PWR stock traded down $7.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.78. 1,606,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $221.07 and a 12-month high of $365.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 33,205,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,191,984. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Featured Articles