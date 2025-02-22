BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) Shares Down 2% – What’s Next?

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTC:BBKCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 338,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 220,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

BIGG Digital Assets Stock Down 9.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.

About BIGG Digital Assets

(Get Free Report)

BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates and invests in the cryptocurrency industry in Canada. The company operates through Blockchain, Netcoins, and TerraZero segments. It develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BIGG Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIGG Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.