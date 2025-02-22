BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) Shares Down 2% – What’s Next?

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTC:BBKCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 338,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 220,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
BIGG Digital Assets Stock Down 9.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12.
About BIGG Digital Assets
BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates and invests in the cryptocurrency industry in Canada. The company operates through Blockchain, Netcoins, and TerraZero segments. It develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BIGG Digital Assets
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Trading Halts Explained
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for BIGG Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIGG Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.