Best Grocery Stocks To Consider – February 21st

Walmart, Uber Technologies, Costco Wholesale, Berkshire Hathaway, and Nebius Group are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks refer to the shares of stock issued by companies that operate in the grocery store industry. This includes large supermarket chains, organic food stores, discount grocery retailers, and online grocery service providers. Investing in these stocks signifies owning a portion of these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.39. 22,580,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,532,580. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.25. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $57.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE:UBER traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,156,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,515,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,029.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,871. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $974.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $928.97. The firm has a market cap of $457.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $697.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $480.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,979. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $462.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.04. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $491.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

NBIS stock traded down $6.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,138,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,090,648. Nebius Group has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $50.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 2.57.

