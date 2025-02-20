SLM (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Trading Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.12 and last traded at $75.93. 7,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 5,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.62.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.88.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $1.5951 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%.
SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.
