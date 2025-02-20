Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Trading Up 9.5% – What’s Next?

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 183,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 546,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TH shares. Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Capmk upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,781,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $2,667,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,008,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 245,252 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 420.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 199,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 161,036 shares during the period. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

