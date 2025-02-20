Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Trading Down 17.9% – Should You Sell?

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 17.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 67,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 462,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Durango Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$12.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Durango Resources Company Profile

Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.

