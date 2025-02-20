TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) EVP Sells $157,500.00 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,657.50. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

TTMI stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 532.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,957,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,017 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,600,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 391.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after acquiring an additional 781,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

