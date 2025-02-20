Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Azul from $3.10 to $2.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Azul from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Azul alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AZUL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Azul Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $807.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.00. Azul has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.