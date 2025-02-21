Aspen Investment Management Inc Acquires 659 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 884.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 11,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $580.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $583.25 and a 200-day moving average of $576.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $510.54 and a 12 month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

