138 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Centricity Wealth Management LLC

Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Enzi Wealth boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,024.54 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market cap of $438.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $938.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $815.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

