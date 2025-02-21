Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Invests $6.21 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 31,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $198.47 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $176.09 and a one year high of $206.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.17 and its 200 day moving average is $195.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

