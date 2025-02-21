Timonier Family Office LTD. Invests $463,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19,321.3% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,058,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after buying an additional 1,052,817 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after acquiring an additional 894,345 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,183,000 after acquiring an additional 847,591 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,763.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 606,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,285,000 after acquiring an additional 596,141 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,006.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 489,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 479,965 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
