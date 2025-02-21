Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $173.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $148.90 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.32 and its 200-day moving average is $165.67.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,598.12. This trade represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,964 shares of company stock valued at $7,583,661 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.