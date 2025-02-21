Lane & Associates LLC Sells 217 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $202.15 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.36 and its 200-day moving average is $201.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

